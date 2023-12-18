Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Chilly Monday with Diminishing Wind

First Alert Weather Day on Christmas
By Shelby Ebertowski
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY EVENNG: We are starting off the work week colder than we have been in a little while. As high pressure is moving into the region, it’s bringing clear skies but also some colder Canadian air. Lows this morning were in the single digits in most areas and low teens for a few. Grand Forks NWS had their coldest morning yet this season at 3 degrees. The breeze will begin to pick back up later this afternoon into the evening from the south as a warm front lifts in. High-level clouds also increase.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds and a southerly breeze. Morning temperatures will be warmer than what we had on Monday morning with upper teens north to mid 20s south. The breeze begins to diminish by early afternoon. Highs will be back above average in the 30s with cloudier conditions. A weak cold front moves through during the afternoon bringing a wind shift to northerly. No impacts to temperatures.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: The mild and cloudier conditions persist and make for a quiet pattern overall. Each day will feature morning lows generally in the 20s and highs in the 30s in most areas. There may be a few flurries, or even sprinkles, on Friday but impacts will be minimal.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for your Christmas Day. While it is still a ways out, we wanted to give your that First Alert Heads up as you are traveling and getting ready for your holiday. A few of our forecast weather models hint at some wintry mix along with mild temperatures in the 30s. There is a possibility that wintry weather could last into Christmas Day. We want to emphasize that it’s still a long ways out in terms of forecasting! A lot can change, but we will keep you up to date right here and on-air as well as on your VNL weather app

FARGO FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly sunny. Low: 12 High: 26

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably mild. Breezy. Low: 21 High: 36

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Low: 23 High: 35

Thursday: Winter Solstice! Low: 25. High: 36

Friday: Another mild day. Low: 26 High: 38

Saturday: Partly cloudy afternoon. Low: 27 High: 39

Christmas Eve: Breezy. Rain/Snow mix arrives from the west. Low: 31 High: 40

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
35 people rescued from ice chunk in Beltrami Co.
NDSU @ Montana
North Dakota State football falls to Montana in epic double-overtime thriller
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Charges are being investigated against a Bismarck Police officer after a crash that inquired...
Bismarck police officer involved in car crash
University of Wyoming Offensive Coordinator Tim Polasek during an interview on August 6, 2021.
NDSU Names Tim Polasek Head Football Coach

Latest News

Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather – December 18
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today Weather - December 18
First Alert StormTeam Weather
Frigid Monday Morning Temperatures
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday December 17th.
10:00PM Weather - December 17