Chilly Monday with Diminishing Wind

MONDAY EVENNG: We are starting off the work week colder than we have been in a little while. As high pressure is moving into the region, it’s bringing clear skies but also some colder Canadian air. Lows this morning were in the single digits in most areas and low teens for a few. Grand Forks NWS had their coldest morning yet this season at 3 degrees. The breeze will begin to pick back up later this afternoon into the evening from the south as a warm front lifts in. High-level clouds also increase.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds and a southerly breeze. Morning temperatures will be warmer than what we had on Monday morning with upper teens north to mid 20s south. The breeze begins to diminish by early afternoon. Highs will be back above average in the 30s with cloudier conditions. A weak cold front moves through during the afternoon bringing a wind shift to northerly. No impacts to temperatures.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: The mild and cloudier conditions persist and make for a quiet pattern overall. Each day will feature morning lows generally in the 20s and highs in the 30s in most areas. There may be a few flurries, or even sprinkles, on Friday but impacts will be minimal.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for your Christmas Day. While it is still a ways out, we wanted to give your that First Alert Heads up as you are traveling and getting ready for your holiday. A few of our forecast weather models hint at some wintry mix along with mild temperatures in the 30s. There is a possibility that wintry weather could last into Christmas Day. We want to emphasize that it’s still a long ways out in terms of forecasting! A lot can change, but we will keep you up to date right here and on-air as well as on your VNL weather app

FARGO FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly sunny. Low: 12 High: 26

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably mild. Breezy. Low: 21 High: 36

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Low: 23 High: 35

Thursday: Winter Solstice! Low: 25. High: 36

Friday: Another mild day. Low: 26 High: 38

Saturday: Partly cloudy afternoon. Low: 27 High: 39

Christmas Eve: Breezy. Rain/Snow mix arrives from the west. Low: 31 High: 40

