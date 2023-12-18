Chilly Monday Morning with Diminishing Wind

MONDAY: We are starting off the work week colder than we have been in a little while. As high pressure is moving into the region, it’s bringing clear skies but also some colder Canadian air. Lows just before sunrise will be in the single digits and low teens for most. It was a windy night, but the winds will be going much lighter through this morning. Expect sunshine through the afternoon and high temperatures only in the teens and 20s - which is much closer to seasonal average for mid-December. The breeze will begin to pick back up later this afternoon into the evening from the south as a warm front lifts in. High-level clouds also increase.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds and a southerly breeze. Morning temperatures will be warmer than what we had on Monday morning with upper teens north to mid 20s south. The breeze begins to diminish by early afternoon. Highs will be back above average in the 30s with cloudier conditions. A weak cold front moves through during the afternoon bringing a wind shift to northerly. No impacts to temperatures.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: The mild and cloudier conditions persist and make for a quiet pattern overall. Each day will feature morning lows generally in the 20s and highs in the 30s in most areas. There may be a few flurries, or even sprinkles, on Friday but impacts will be minimal.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: While it’s still a ways out, we have your First Alert to Christmas weather! Saturday (Dec. 23rd) could potentially be the start of a bit more of a wintry weekend?! A few of our forecast weather models hint at some wintry mix along with mild temperatures in the 30s. There is a possibility that wintry weather could last into Christmas Day. We want to emphasize that it’s still a long ways out in terms of forecasting! A lot can change, but we will keep you up to date right here and on-air as well as on your VNL weather app.

FARGO FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly sunny. Low: 12 High: 26

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably mild. Breezy. Low: 21 High: 36

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Low: 23 High: 35

Thursday: Winter Solstice! Low: 25. High: 36

Friday: Another mild day. Low: 26 High: 38

Saturday: Partly cloudy afternoon. Low: 27 High: 39

Christmas Eve: Breezy. Rain/Snow mix arrives from the west. Low: 31 High: 40

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.