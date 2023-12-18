Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Chilly Monday Morning with Diminishing Wind

Temperatures in the single digits with few more warmer days this week
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: We are starting off the work week colder than we have been in a little while. As high pressure is moving into the region, it’s bringing clear skies but also some colder Canadian air. Lows just before sunrise will be in the single digits and low teens for most. It was a windy night, but the winds will be going much lighter through this morning. Expect sunshine through the afternoon and high temperatures only in the teens and 20s - which is much closer to seasonal average for mid-December. The breeze will begin to pick back up later this afternoon into the evening from the south as a warm front lifts in. High-level clouds also increase.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds and a southerly breeze. Morning temperatures will be warmer than what we had on Monday morning with upper teens north to mid 20s south. The breeze begins to diminish by early afternoon. Highs will be back above average in the 30s with cloudier conditions. A weak cold front moves through during the afternoon bringing a wind shift to northerly. No impacts to temperatures.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: The mild and cloudier conditions persist and make for a quiet pattern overall. Each day will feature morning lows generally in the 20s and highs in the 30s in most areas. There may be a few flurries, or even sprinkles, on Friday but impacts will be minimal.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: While it’s still a ways out, we have your First Alert to Christmas weather! Saturday (Dec. 23rd) could potentially be the start of a bit more of a wintry weekend?! A few of our forecast weather models hint at some wintry mix along with mild temperatures in the 30s. There is a possibility that wintry weather could last into Christmas Day. We want to emphasize that it’s still a long ways out in terms of forecasting! A lot can change, but we will keep you up to date right here and on-air as well as on your VNL weather app.

FARGO FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly sunny. Low: 12 High: 26

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably mild. Breezy. Low: 21 High: 36

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Low: 23 High: 35

Thursday: Winter Solstice! Low: 25. High: 36

Friday: Another mild day. Low: 26 High: 38

Saturday: Partly cloudy afternoon. Low: 27 High: 39

Christmas Eve: Breezy. Rain/Snow mix arrives from the west. Low: 31 High: 40

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Dozens stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County
NDSU @ Montana
North Dakota State football falls to Montana in epic double-overtime thriller
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
University of Wyoming Offensive Coordinator Tim Polasek during an interview on August 6, 2021.
NDSU Names Tim Polasek Head Football Coach
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive

Latest News

First Alert StormTeam Weather
Frigid Monday Morning Temperatures
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday December 17th.
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday December 17th. - clipped version
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday December 16th
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday December 16th. - clipped version
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday December 16th.
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday December 16th. - clipped version