Canvassing board to certify FARGODOME election results

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Canvassing Board will meet this morning to “call” the FARGODOME expansion vote.

The board will officially certify the results of the Dec. 5 special election. The meeting will be at 11 a.m. in the City Commission Chambers at City Hall.

The special election was asking voters to approve an expansion to the FARGODOME and the creation of a new convention center adjacent to the stadium. If passed, an increase in sales and lodging taxes within Fargo would have funded the $140 million project.

That measure failed to reach the 60% needed to pass, only getting 51% of voter approval.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.