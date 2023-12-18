Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Canvassing board to certify FARGODOME election results

FARGODOME expansion proposal
FARGODOME expansion proposal
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Canvassing Board will meet this morning to “call” the FARGODOME expansion vote.

The board will officially certify the results of the Dec. 5 special election. The meeting will be at 11 a.m. in the City Commission Chambers at City Hall.

The special election was asking voters to approve an expansion to the FARGODOME and the creation of a new convention center adjacent to the stadium. If passed, an increase in sales and lodging taxes within Fargo would have funded the $140 million project.

That measure failed to reach the 60% needed to pass, only getting 51% of voter approval.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Dozens stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County
NDSU @ Montana
North Dakota State football falls to Montana in epic double-overtime thriller
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
University of Wyoming Offensive Coordinator Tim Polasek during an interview on August 6, 2021.
NDSU Names Tim Polasek Head Football Coach
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive

Latest News

Valley Today on KVLY
Bismarck police officer involved in car crash
Charges are being investigated against a Bismarck Police officer after a crash that inquired...
Bismarck police officer involved in car crash
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD
City of Fargo will honor July 14th First Responders at awards ceremony
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD
10:00PM News December 17 - Part 1