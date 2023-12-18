MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (12/18/2023 at 4:35 p.m.): A Bismarck man accused of killing a Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy appeared in court Monday.

A district judge informed 42-year-old Ian Cramer that the manslaughter charge had been upgraded to homicide and that drug charges were added for the high-speed chase that police say caused the death of Deputy Paul Martin.

The judge also set a preliminary hearing for February 7 in McLean County.

Kevin McCabe, Cramer’s attorney, said he is going through the process of getting a mental health evaluation.

Mercer County State’s Attorney Todd Schwarz asked for the bond to remain the same.

UPDATE (12/18/2023 at 2:10 p.m.): South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler ruled that the bond for Ian Cramer would remain at $500,000.

Livestream: Bond remains at half a million dollars for Ian Cramer after second court appearance

ORIGINAL STORY (12/18/2023 at 2:00 p.m.): A Bismarck man facing multiple charges in the death of a Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy is making another appearance in court at 2 p.m. Monday.

Prosecutors charged 42-year-old Ian Cramer with homicide while fleeing a police officer, preventing arrest, reckless endangerment and driving under suspension.

State prosecutor Todd Schwartz stated in a previous hearing that additional drug-related charges would be filed.

The judge previously ordered a mental health evaluation for Cramer before hearings were scheduled.

Previous coverage:

