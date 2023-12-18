Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Bond remains at half a million dollars for Ian Cramer after second court appearance

Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.
Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.(McLean County, N.D., Sheriff's Office)
By Bella Kraft and KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (12/18/2023 at 4:35 p.m.): A Bismarck man accused of killing a Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy appeared in court Monday.

A district judge informed 42-year-old Ian Cramer that the manslaughter charge had been upgraded to homicide and that drug charges were added for the high-speed chase that police say caused the death of Deputy Paul Martin.

The judge also set a preliminary hearing for February 7 in McLean County.

Kevin McCabe, Cramer’s attorney, said he is going through the process of getting a mental health evaluation.

Mercer County State’s Attorney Todd Schwarz asked for the bond to remain the same.

UPDATE (12/18/2023 at 2:10 p.m.): South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler ruled that the bond for Ian Cramer would remain at $500,000.

Livestream: Bond remains at half a million dollars for Ian Cramer after second court appearance

ORIGINAL STORY (12/18/2023 at 2:00 p.m.): A Bismarck man facing multiple charges in the death of a Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy is making another appearance in court at 2 p.m. Monday.

Prosecutors charged 42-year-old Ian Cramer with homicide while fleeing a police officer, preventing arrest, reckless endangerment and driving under suspension.

State prosecutor Todd Schwartz stated in a previous hearing that additional drug-related charges would be filed.

The judge previously ordered a mental health evaluation for Cramer before hearings were scheduled.

Previous coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Lake ice rescue
35 people rescued from ice chunk in Beltrami Co.
NDSU @ Montana
North Dakota State football falls to Montana in epic double-overtime thriller
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Charges are being investigated against a Bismarck Police officer after a crash that inquired...
Bismarck police officer involved in car crash
University of Wyoming Offensive Coordinator Tim Polasek during an interview on August 6, 2021.
NDSU Names Tim Polasek Head Football Coach

Latest News

Tyler Hawes
Fargo Police Department to release hour-long interview with Officer Tyler Hawes
Measuring Ice thickness
Rescue on Red Lake prompts ice safety reminders
Mammoth tusk discovered at Freedom Mine near Beaulah, ND.
Rare Mammoth specimen discovered by miners near Beulah, ND
Valley News Live at 6:30PM
Rare Mammoth specimen discovered by miners near Beulah - December 18
Rendering of FARGODOME expansion proposal.
Canvassing board certifies results of FARGODOME special election