Bismarck police officer involved in car crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Charges are being investigated against a Bismarck Police officer after a crash that inquired another driver.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, 25-year-old officer Jakob Olheiser was responding to a call around 10 p.m. Saturday night when he went through a red light at the intersection of 9th Street and Bismarck Expressway without his emergency lights on.

A 66-year-old Bismarck woman, who had a green light, hit the patrol vehicle at around 40 mph. She sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The officer wasn’t injured.

The NDHP is investigating the crash.

