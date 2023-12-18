Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Bismarck police officer involved in car crash

Charges are being investigated against a Bismarck Police officer after a crash that inquired...
Charges are being investigated against a Bismarck Police officer after a crash that inquired another driver.(MGN)
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:46 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Charges are being investigated against a Bismarck Police officer after a crash that inquired another driver.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, 25-year-old officer Jakob Olheiser was responding to a call around 10 p.m. Saturday night when he went through a red light at the intersection of 9th Street and Bismarck Expressway without his emergency lights on.

A 66-year-old Bismarck woman, who had a green light, hit the patrol vehicle at around 40 mph. She sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The officer wasn’t injured.

The NDHP is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Dozens stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County
Crash graphic
Grand Forks man left with serious injuries after being ejected from rollover crash and found by passerby
NDSU @ Montana
North Dakota State football falls to Montana in epic double-overtime thriller
MDH to crack down on “high-risk” THC edibles
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD
City of Fargo will honor July 14th First Responders at awards ceremony
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD
10:00PM News December 17 - Part 1
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday December 17th.
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday December 17th. - clipped version
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD
10:00PM News December 17 - Part 2