Amazon awards the Great Plains Food Bank $10,000 to help feed those in need

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Amazon is helping make an impact in the fight to end hunger within the communities they serve by awarding a $10,000 gift to the Great Plains Food Bank in time for the holiday season.

The donation is enough to provide 20,000 meals for those in need and comes at a critical time for those battling food insecurity.

The donation will quickly be put to work helping the Great Plains Food Bank recover food that otherwise would go to waste and distribute it to hungry children, seniors and families across North Dakota and Clay County, Minn.

The gift comes via the Amazon Fulfillment Center, which opened in north Fargo in 2021 and will impact those living immediately within the communities they serve.

It remains a crucial time for hungry neighbors as the Great Plains Food Bank continues to see an increased need for food assistance while the amount of food available to distribute has remains low. Last fiscal year, the Great Plains Food Bank distributed more than 9.5 million meals to more than 144,000 individuals throughout the region.

