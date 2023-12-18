Cooking with Cash Wa
5-year-old boy dies at migrant shelter

By WLS Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WLS) - Chicago police are investigating the death of a young boy at a migrant shelter.

Authorities say 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez started feeling sick Sunday. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Martinez was living at the city-run shelter.

The shelter is located inside a warehouse and houses about 1,000 migrants.

Police say the child’s death does not appear to be criminal.

No other details have been released.

