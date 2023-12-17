Cooking with Cash Wa
North Dakota State football falls to Montana in epic double-overtime thriller

NDSU ends their season at 11-4
NDSU @ Montana
NDSU @ Montana(KVLY)
By Jack Wallace
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MISSOULA, M.T. (Valley News Live) - NDSU football fell to Montana 31-29 in a wild back-and-forth double-overtime loss after a failed two-point try on a Cole Payton pass to Joe Stoffel.

The Bison led at the end of the first quarter 3-0 before trailing 10-6 at the halftime break.

NDSU then only added three more in the third, and allowed a Junior Bergen 47-yard punt return touchdown in the fourth.

The Bison improbably came back on their final drive in regulation with a fake punt, capped off with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Cam Miller to Eli Green, tying the game at 16 with 51 seconds left.

In the first overtime, Cole Payton scored on a 25-yard dash to open the period, followed by a quick 22-yard pass from Clifton McDowell to Bergen to send the game to double-overtime.

Eli Gillman ran in a 13-yard score in the next period, and Bergen again dazzled with a nearly-impossible throw tipped to the end zone for the successful two-point attempt.

The Herd answered again, this time with a two-yard TK Marshall rushing score, but the failed two-point try doomed NDSU.

This is NDSU’s first loss before the championship game since the shortened 2020 season, and the first time falling in a full fall season since 2016, a loss to James Madison.

North Dakota State opens the 2024 season with a bison-on-bison battle at the Colorado Buffaloes on August 31st.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

