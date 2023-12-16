St. Michael man convicted of assault, discharging a firearm

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - United States Attorney Mac Schneider, District of North Dakota, announced that after a seven-day trial, a jury found Nathaniel Patrick Azure, age 21, from St. Michael, ND, guilty of three counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, two counts of Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence, and one count of Brandishing of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.

The jury convicted Azure for his role in a non-fatal shooting in Fort Totten, ND, on January 6, 2021. Azure was also convicted for assaulting another person while brandishing a firearm in St. Michael, ND, on May 21, 2022, and for a non-fatal shooting of a third person in St. Michael, ND, on May 22, 2022.

Sentencing of Azure will be April 16, 2024, in the District of North Dakota, Fargo.

Michael Al-Jerome Denne, the 25-year-old brother of Azure, previously pleaded guilty to his participation in the January 6, 2021, shooting and has been sentenced. Dantae Jerome Whitetail, aged 23, Minnewaukan, ND, previously pleaded guilty to his participation in the May 21, 2022, brandishing assault and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 5, 2024. Skyla Kay Cavanaugh, aged 23, St. Michael, ND, previously pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact in the May 22, 2022, shooting and providing false statements to federal agents after the shooting, as well as later retaliating against a witness to the shooting.

“The United States Attorney’s Office is committed to combatting violent crime in Indian country,” Schneider said. “This guilty verdict is a credit to the dogged determination of our career prosecutors and their colleagues in federal law enforcement. As we work to be a strong federal partner in promoting public safety in North Dakota, we will continue ensure that individuals who engage in violence face justice in United States District Court.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Bureau of Indian Affairs, and Benson County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob T. Rodenbiker and First Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Puhl, District of North Dakota.

