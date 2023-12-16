Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Grand Forks man left with serious injuries after being ejected from rollover crash and found by passerby

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(MGN)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man is left with serious injuries after a rollover crash in Grand Forks County, just two miles north of Thompson, N.D. on Friday afternoon.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2022 Polaris Ranger was being driven by a 42-year-old man.

He was westbound on 9th Avenue NE, enroute from Thompson to Grand Forks around 6:06 p.m.

The Polaris entered the south ditch, tripped, rolled, and came to rest on its side.

Officials say the driver was ejected and found by a passerby, who reported the crash.

The driver was transported to Altru Hospital with serious injuries. This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathy and Gary Stahl will have to leave their apartment by noon on December 31st.
Fargo family said they’re being asked to leave apartment for reasons unclear to them
Accident response in downtown Fargo
Employee hurt after falling from building in downtown Fargo
UPDATE: Student arrested after bringing gun to Moorhead High School
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
81-year-old Devils Lake man dies after crash on I-29

Latest News

Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal crash in Towner County in May 2023
St. Michael man convicted of assault, discharging a firearm
MDH to crack down on “high-risk” THC edibles
The event took place at the West Fargo rural fire department.
"Fill the Fire Boot" event in West Fargo
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News December 15 - Part 2