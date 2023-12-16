Cooking with Cash Wa
Grand Forks fire crews called for fire at IHop

By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews were called to a fire alarm with water flow early Saturday morning.

According to officials, at approximately 9:20 AM on Saturday, December 16, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to the IHop at 3951 32nd Ave. South for a report of a fire alarm with water flow.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find that there had been a fire in a mechanical room that had already been extinguished at the time of our arrival.

The mechanical room was separated from the restaurant and damage was isolated to the mechanical room.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental from some combustibles, that were stored too close to a water heater.

There were no injuries to the occupants or fire service personnel.

The Grand Forks Fire Department would like to remind residents to keep all combustibles clear of any appliances and/or electrical panels.

