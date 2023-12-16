Cooking with Cash Wa
Graduation Day: One NDSU degree 50+ years in the making

By Alix Larsen
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of graduates across the Valley closed the yearbook on their college years at commencements today.

For many, it’s years of hard work coming to an end. But for one graduate, it’s over five decades in the making.

We first introduced you to him before he started his final semester at NDSU. Today, he walked the stage.

“I feel very nervous and excited but I’m very nervous,” says NDSU graduate Daryl Fellbaum.

All he’s ever wanted is a degree from North Dakota State University, and it’s finally a dream come true.

“We’re graduating!” says Daryl.

He left NDSU back in 1971, while he was working 60 hour weeks. Daryl currently lives in Wyoming, but his “Bison Pride” brought him back to Fargo.

“I tell people instead of being in North Dakota in the winter with 50 pounds of books, 20 mph wind, and freezing to death, I’m in front of a computer graduating,” says Daryl.

Today, he’s finally seeing his classmates in person.

“They’re all looking at me kind of funny like, ‘What’s this old guy doing here?’” says Daryl.

Online classes were a learning curve, but he says he had tons of support from the university.

“They told me, ‘You gotta act good on stage,’” says Daryl.

A stage he’s been waiting to walk for over 50 years.

“Well, first, I put the hat on backwards. I was nervous. Then, I couldn’t zip the zipper. So, my wife has been babysitting me all day long, but this is awesome,” says Daryl.

After accepting his diploma, he’s hoping to keep learning.

“I’m even thinking about taking some more classes. Even though I graduated, it’s something to keep busy. I’m retired,” says Daryl.

Proving it to himself, he’s finally finished what he started.

“That’s the main reason I came back. You’re never too old to learn something new,” says Daryl.

His message to the Class of 2023:

“Go Bison! Let’s beat Montana tomorrow!” says Daryl.

