"Fill the Fire Boot" event in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The “Fill the Fire Boot” event took place at the West Fargo rural fire department.

The purpose of the event was to raise awareness of homelessness, especially with children.

Valley News Live Rides host, Jay Thomas, was there, and so were Santa and his elves.

The event ran from 2-5 p.m., and the donations will go to help homeless children in the area.

