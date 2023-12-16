Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

"Fill the Fire Boot" event in West Fargo

The event took place at the West Fargo rural fire department.
The event took place at the West Fargo rural fire department.(VNL)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The “Fill the Fire Boot” event took place at the West Fargo rural fire department.

The purpose of the event was to raise awareness of homelessness, especially with children.

Valley News Live Rides host, Jay Thomas, was there, and so were Santa and his elves.

The event ran from 2-5 p.m., and the donations will go to help homeless children in the area.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathy and Gary Stahl will have to leave their apartment by noon on December 31st.
Fargo family said they’re being asked to leave apartment for reasons unclear to them
Accident response in downtown Fargo
Employee hurt after falling from building in downtown Fargo
UPDATE: Student arrested after bringing gun to Moorhead High School
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
81-year-old Devils Lake man dies after crash on I-29

Latest News

Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News December 15 - Part 3
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News December 15 - Part 2
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Weather December 15
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Sports December 15