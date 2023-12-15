What safety measures are included for new Moorhead High School and what’s not

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) -

How secure is the new Moorhead High School? That’s a question many parents are asking after a student was taken into custody on Dec. 13 for brining a CO2 style pellet gun to the school.

Executive Director of Operations and Emergency Management, Steve Moore says the new building was designed with safety in mind.

“It’s all based on threat, threat assessment, so our primary defense against anything is being vigilant and then running risk assessment,” explains Moore.

The new school will have only three main access points, making it, in theory, safer than the current building which has 28 points of entry.

Pointing to an interior entryway, Moore says, ”This is an entrance into an academic wing. These are secure doors so if we would have a lockdown all these would close and then we would be able to segregate and compartmentalize the building if we had a response.”

However, missing from the current design are metal detectors and bulletproof glass.

Superintendent of Moorhead Area Public Schools, Brandon Lunak, says, “They just weren’t part of the design and we felt like our entrances were secure with the design of this building.”

Lunak says another way the district is providing better school safety is by spreading counselors and admin throughout the building.

“They’ll be closer to students which makes them a little more effective in terms of being visible and being there for them,” explains Lunak.

Security upgrades to the bathrooms were also put in place, like having more private bathroom stalls and a supervised common area for kids to wait in line for the restroom. The district says they will continue to use security cameras and have an SRO on-site.

Phase 1 of construction is nearly complete and students will be in the new space on Jan. 4.

Moorhead Area Public Schools is inviting the public to visit the new high school on Sunday, Dec. 17 from 2-4 p.m. for a glimpse into the facility.

