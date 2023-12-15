Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Warm, dry conditions lead to heightened December wildfire risk

Photo of brush along the Mississippi River
Photo of brush along the Mississippi River(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – The weather in Minnesota has been uncharacteristically warm and dry to round out the year, prompting the Minnesota DNR to issue a wildfire warning.

“The warm temperatures, the little to no snow or precipitation, with that dry vegetation means high fire danger,” said Karen Harrison, a Wildfire Prevention Specialist with the Minnesota DNR.

According to Todd Krause with NWS Twin Cities, the dry conditions as of late are compounded by patterns from earlier this year.

“We’ve actually been pretty dry for much of the year, you know, we went into pretty severe drought during the summer into the fall,” he said.

According to Krause, December’s weather has been unusual, but it’s unclear how long the warm, dry conditions will persist.

“Even with our current El Nino, we could still get snowy and cold later on this winter,” said Krause, adding that weather conditions can be tough to predict.

While nice for Minnesotans who enjoy time outside, it’s a challenge for state forests at risk of fire.

“When we don’t have that snow cover, it does make a big impact on the fire danger because of the available fuels for wildfire to start and then spread,” said Harrison.

Since December isn’t usually associated with a high fire risk, Karen Harrison with the Minnesota DNR says people may take the warning less seriously.

“People are thinking [because] it is winter, it’s okay and safe to burn. So, I think really just making people aware of the possibility that there could be a wildfire started is really important,” she said.

Harrison said that includes limiting the use of fires outside burn pits and other controlled environments, at least until there’s enough snow on the ground.

“Looking at the ground cover, [ask yourself,] do you have three inches or more of snow. [If you do,] then it’s safer to burn,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathy and Gary Stahl will have to leave their apartment by noon on December 31st.
Fargo family said they’re being asked to leave apartment for reasons unclear to them
Nautical Bowls in West Fargo
Nautical Bowls in West Fargo closes
UPDATE: Student arrested after bringing gun to Moorhead High School
Altony's Italian Café
Altony's, Moorhead Italian Café, says their business is struggling
Eleanore Halvorson
Minnesota woman missing for more than one month

Latest News

Staff members honored: Front row; L to R school board member Phil Hatcher, staff member Katie...
VCPS recognizes those who helped staff member
Police Chief David Zibolski speaks to the Police Advisory Board.
Fargo Police Department releases new numbers at Police Advisory Board meeting
Incorrect Property Tax Assessments
VCPS school district building fund mill levy update
2 men seriously injured after crash on I-29
Police Lights Generic
Juvenile shot and killed in Slope County