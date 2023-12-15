VCPS school district building fund mill levy update

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Public School District and Barnes County reached a resolution to rectify the school district’s building fund mill levy over levy issue last month, but over the last 30-days they continue to work on finalizing a solution.

Valley City Public Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson said the school district worked with their legal counsel and Barnes County officials to determine the correct legal process to refund taxpayers for a portion of the building fund mill levy correctly. During a regular school board meeting on December 13th, he advocated that the school district refund taxpayers for six years that were over levied.

But school board member Darren Anderson believes the school district should only refund four years being the school district was underfunded a few years during this eight-year time period.

Under the recent resolution, the school district will repay Barnes County taxpayers a total of $569,000.

In the agreement, the county would issue refund checks back to taxpayers once this resolution is finalized. The item will be discussed again during their next school board meeting set for January 17th at 5:30pm.

