VCPS recognizes those who helped staff member

Staff members honored: Front row; L to R school board member Phil Hatcher, staff member Katie...
Staff members honored: Front row; L to R school board member Phil Hatcher, staff member Katie Sather, SRO Sean Hagen. Back Row; L to R; school board members Ryan Mathias, Darren Anderson, staff member Aaron Heck, school board members Sherri Horsager, and Chris Grafing.(NewsDakota.com)
By Steve Urness
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Several Valley City Public School staff members and first responders assisted a female staff member who suffered a medical issue in the Junior High School back on Tuesday, November 21st.

Nine people were recognized for their efforts before a school board meeting on December 13th. Aaron Heck, Katie Sather, and School Resource Officer Sean Hagen in the photo above assisted the staff member along with several others not in the photo, including Amanda Nielsen, Cynthia Klabo, Alyssa Miller, Denise Wadeson, Travis Peterson, and Joelle Manlove.

Superintendent Josh Johnson said complimented them for their efforts in helping save the life of another staff member last month.

