VCPS recognizes those who helped staff member

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Several Valley City Public School staff members and first responders assisted a female staff member who suffered a medical issue in the Junior High School back on Tuesday, November 21st.

Nine people were recognized for their efforts before a school board meeting on December 13th. Aaron Heck, Katie Sather, and School Resource Officer Sean Hagen in the photo above assisted the staff member along with several others not in the photo, including Amanda Nielsen, Cynthia Klabo, Alyssa Miller, Denise Wadeson, Travis Peterson, and Joelle Manlove.

Superintendent Josh Johnson said complimented them for their efforts in helping save the life of another staff member last month.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.