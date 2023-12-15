Unusually Warm Winter causing concerns for Beargrease Marathon

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- If there is no snow, there is no Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

Despite being a month and a half away from the 40th annual Beargrease marathon, Alex Angelos, who has worked for Beargrease for the last 35 years, is shocked by the lack of snow.

“This is ridiculous,” said Alex Angelos, a longtime Beargrease board member.

Over the years, he has faced all types of winter weather conditions.

“We’ve had a couple where we had to alter the start or postpone,” said Angelos. At this point in the season, Angelos says snow is usually covering some portions of the 300 miles of trail that runs from Duluth to Grand Portage.

But with an unusually warm winter this year, not even a full mile of track has snow.

“We’ve got a little bit of time,” said Angelos. “We’re just going to play it by ear and hopefully it snows.”

Even with mother nature is taking her time producing snow, work preparations for Beargrease are not slowing down.

“It takes a lot of coordination, and we are all kind of keeping our fingers crossed, and doing the snow dance as the race gets closer,” said Neil Torgersen, the Beargrease board secretary.

Torgersen says if the mushers are still training with the lack of snow, marathon preparations can move forward as well.

“Right now, most of the teams are running on the side of the road, on gravel which isn’t the best for them, but they have booties on their feet,” said Torgersen.

Everyone involved says they will continue to patiently wait for the snow to fall.

“It’s really up to mother nature now,” said Angelos.

As of now, it is still scheduled to begin January 28th, but organizers say, they could alter starting points or postpone it altogether.

