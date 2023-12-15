Study: The number of women coming to Minnesota for abortions spiked in 2023

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The number of people crossing state lines into Minnesota seeking abortions is spiking a year after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

According to a new study, the number of out-of-state patients jumped from 9% in 2020 up to 30% in 2023. Around 1,900 more people traveled to Minnesota for an abortion during the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2020.

Nationally, 17% of abortion patients are traveling out-of-state to receive the treatment.

Access to abortion in Minnesota is protected by a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court decision. A “shield law” also protects patients that travel to the state and doctors who provide the procedure from out-of-state legal action.

