Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Satanic display at Iowa Capitol vandalized ‘beyond repair’; arrest made

A display by the Satanic Temple of Iowa is shown before it was damaged.
A display by the Satanic Temple of Iowa is shown before it was damaged.(Source: KCCI/CNN)
By KCRG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - On Thursday, the Satanic Temple of Iowa announced that their display at the Iowa Capitol had been significantly damaged.

Before it was damaged, the controversial display, which Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called “objectionable,” featured a ram’s head covered with mirrors on a mannequin.

Organizers say it’s a symbol of their right to religious freedom.

Michael Cassidy, 35, of Lauderdale, Mississippi, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, KCCI reported. He has since been released.

The Satanic Temple of Iowa posted on their Facebook page: “This morning, we were informed by authorities that the Baphomet statue in our holiday display was destroyed beyond repair. We are proud to continue our holiday display for the next few days that we have been allotted. We ask that for safety, visitors travel together and use the 7 Tenets as a reminder for empathy, in the knowledge that justice is being pursued the correct way, through legal means.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathy and Gary Stahl will have to leave their apartment by noon on December 31st.
Fargo family said they’re being asked to leave apartment for reasons unclear to them
UPDATE: Student arrested after bringing gun to Moorhead High School
Accident response in downtown Fargo
Employee hurt after falling from building in downtown Fargo
Newborn baby
Top baby names at Sanford Health in 2023
Eleanore Halvorson
Minnesota woman missing for more than one month

Latest News

FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry hails court victory as ‘great day for truth’ after judge finds tabloid hacked his phone
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
US and Israel discuss when to scale back Gaza combat but agree fight will take months, envoy says
Benjamin Reese was arrested on Dec. 8 and records show he has since bonded out of jail.
Teacher allegedly threatened to behead Muslim student
The number of people crossing state lines into Minnesota seeking abortions is spiking a year...
Study: The number of women coming to Minnesota for abortions spiked in 2023