Santa flying in to Fargo Air Museum on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Santa Claus is ditching his sleigh this weekend and flying into the Fargo Air Museum in a chopper.

Santa’s arrival in the Sanford AirMed helicopter kicks off the annual Santa Fly-In event on Saturday, December 16. Doors open for guest admission at 9:30 a.m. and Santa is scheduled to land around 10:00 a.m.

Photo opportunities with Santa in front of a Museum airplane are purchasable from the Pix Squad. Windsor Waffles joins the holiday hangar festivities with unique British street waffles available for purchase. Families can also enjoy a coloring contest with prizes, wishlist making station, cookies, and cocoa for all ages!

No pre-registration is required and normal admission applies to attend the Air Museum event. Museum Members receive free admission.

In case of inclement weather or an emergency that would require Sanford AirMed to be unavailable, Santa will arrive by alternate transportation.

Director of Operations, Amy Ott, says the Santa Fly-In is a great way to help support the Fargo Air Museum’s mission and have a family fun day at the museum.

