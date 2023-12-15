Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Santa flying in to Fargo Air Museum on Saturday

Santa Fly-In at the Fargo Air Museum
Santa Fly-In at the Fargo Air Museum(Fargo Air Museum)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Santa Claus is ditching his sleigh this weekend and flying into the Fargo Air Museum in a chopper.

Santa’s arrival in the Sanford AirMed helicopter kicks off the annual Santa Fly-In event on Saturday, December 16. Doors open for guest admission at 9:30 a.m. and Santa is scheduled to land around 10:00 a.m.

Photo opportunities with Santa in front of a Museum airplane are purchasable from the Pix Squad. Windsor Waffles joins the holiday hangar festivities with unique British street waffles available for purchase. Families can also enjoy a coloring contest with prizes, wishlist making station, cookies, and cocoa for all ages!

No pre-registration is required and normal admission applies to attend the Air Museum event. Museum Members receive free admission.

In case of inclement weather or an emergency that would require Sanford AirMed to be unavailable, Santa will arrive by alternate transportation.

Director of Operations, Amy Ott, says the Santa Fly-In is a great way to help support the Fargo Air Museum’s mission and have a family fun day at the museum.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathy and Gary Stahl will have to leave their apartment by noon on December 31st.
Fargo family said they’re being asked to leave apartment for reasons unclear to them
Accident response in downtown Fargo
Employee hurt after falling from building in downtown Fargo
UPDATE: Student arrested after bringing gun to Moorhead High School
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
Newborn baby
Top baby names at Sanford Health in 2023

Latest News

Students will be in new Moorhead High School Jan. 4.
What safety measures are included for new Moorhead High School and what’s not
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM Weather December 15
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM News December 15 - Part 2
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM News December 15 - Part 3