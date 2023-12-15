Cooking with Cash Wa
One dead after garbage truck crash in rural North Dakota

The crash happened about 13 miles west of Towner, ND on Highway 2.
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWNER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Man from St. John, North Dakota, has died after a garbage truck accident in rural McHenry County on Friday, December 15.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the garbage truck was going west on Highway 2 approximately 13 miles west of Towner, ND, when it drove into the median and vaulted over a highway crossover. The crash report says the truck crossed back into the westbound lanes before coming to rest in the north ditch.

The crash happened around 11:50 a.m. and the Highway Patrol says road conditions were good and the weather conditions were sunny at the time of the crash.

The driver is a 69-year-old man from St. John who was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver will be released pending the notification of family members.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Towner Fire, Granville Fire, and Towner Ambulance responded to the crash scene.

