NDSU and UND host winter commencement today

By Zachary Weiand
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The fall semester is coming to a close today for college students in North Dakota, and for some, that means graduation.

North Dakota State University and University of North Dakota are both hosting their winter commencement ceremonies today. Both schools will be have multiple ceremonies to celebrate the important academic achievement.

NDSU will host ceremonies at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Both ceremonies will take place at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex. The ceremonies will also be livestreamed on the university’s YouTube channel.

UND will host ceremonies at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Chester Fritz Auditorium will host both ceremonies. They will also be livestreamed on the school’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

