Minnesota’s new Flag nears finalization

Final proposed versions of new Minnesota flag
Final proposed versions of new Minnesota flag(KBJR)
By Matthew McConico
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota has a new state flag, or at least a template for one.

One variation of the citizen-submitted flag called “F1953″ will likely be flying over the state Capitol next year.

The state emblems redesign commission will finalize exactly what the flag looks like but they now have a model to base it on.

The long-winded process saw two rounds of elimination this afternoon.

F1953 received the most votes in both rounds and emerged as the favorite after a 10-2 vote in the final round.

Commission members highlighted the flag’s close adherence to core vexillology principles.

Vexillology is the study of flags, and experts presented their favorite designs to the commission earlier in the day.

The final design will likely feature a different star from the original design as the look for something more in line with contemporary design.

The commission’s next meeting is on Tuesday, December 19.

