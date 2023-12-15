Cooking with Cash Wa
Man facing charges after reportedly punching woman several times

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANVEL, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing several charges after authorities say he assaulted a woman while driving down the interstate.

Authorities with the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Dept. say on Dec. 11 they responded to a 911 hang up call at a home in Manvel. The dispatcher told authorities they could hear a woman crying in the background.

When authorities arrived on scene, a woman told deputies 47-year-old Michael Alvarado hit her several times as they were driving down I-29. Court documents say the woman claims she was punched 10 to 20 times while a passenger in the vehicle.

Court records also say Alvarado told the victim he would “kill her when they got home.” When the two arrived at the home in Manvel, the woman jumped out of the car and ran into the home and locked the door.

When authorities arrived on scene, Alvarado was gone, however they eventually found him on a dirt road. He was arrested and is now charged with simple assault and terrorizing.

