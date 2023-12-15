Man charged with manslaughter in brother’s beating death

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man has been arrested and is charged in Beltrami County in the death of his own brother.

Joseph Robert Eason is charged with one count of manslaughter in the death of 29-year-old Jared William Eason. A report from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office says Jared Eason’s cause of death was homicidal violence due to blunt force injuries.

Bemidji Police were called for a welfare check on August 12 in the 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue NW in Bemidji. When they arrived, they found Jared Eason dead. At that time, police believed the death likely happened on August 10, and they were still searching for suspects.

Joseph Eason was booked into the Clay County Jail in Moorhead on December 11.

According to court documents, Jared Eason sustained significant injuries on his head and torso. When officers interviewed Joseph Eason, he claimed to have found his brother unresponsive when he came home and immediately called 911.

Joseph Eason says the last time he was with his brother was on August 10. He says they were watching a Vikings game and became intoxicated from alcohol and controlled substances. Eason told officers that he blacked out and doesn’t remember what happened to himself or his brother. He says he woke up at a different home in Bemidji on August 11 and was brought to the hospital to be treated for significant injuries.

Bemidji Police Officers and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) investigators collected evidence, including samples from pools of blood and bloody clothing in several rooms throughout the residence.

According to court documents, a third brother, Daniel Eason, told police that four people came to the house and were fighting with Jared and Joseph on August 10, but Daniel could not provide information about who those individuals were. He also said he did not report the assault on his brothers until being contacted by law enforcement on August 12.

“Subsequent investigation by law enforcement provided no corroborations to Daniel Eason’s claims about four unknown and unidentified assailants that he claims were in his residence on August 10,” court documents state.

Investigators say blood evidence on clothes and areas throughout the house come back to Joseph, Jared, and Daniel Eason. BCA forensic scientists found no other DNA evidence suggesting anyone else was in the home on the night of August 10.

The manslaughter charge against Joseph Eason carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine. His next court date is scheduled for December 27.

