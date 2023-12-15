Cooking with Cash Wa
Juvenile shot and killed in Slope County

Police Lights Generic
By Justin Betti
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARMARTH, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A juvenile is dead from a gunshot wound in Slope County, ND.

The Slope County State’s Attorney, Erin Melling, says law enforcement were called to a home in Marmarth (near the Montana border) around 7:30 pm on Monday, Dec. 11 in response to a shooting.

The victim was transported to Southwest Healthcare in Bowman but was pronounced dead before arriving at the hospital.

No names or age have been released.

Authorities say no charges have been filed, but the investigation is on-going.

2 men seriously injured after crash on I-29