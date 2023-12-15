Juvenile shot and killed in Slope County

MARMARTH, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A juvenile is dead from a gunshot wound in Slope County, ND.

The Slope County State’s Attorney, Erin Melling, says law enforcement were called to a home in Marmarth (near the Montana border) around 7:30 pm on Monday, Dec. 11 in response to a shooting.

The victim was transported to Southwest Healthcare in Bowman but was pronounced dead before arriving at the hospital.

No names or age have been released.

Authorities say no charges have been filed, but the investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.