Hockey Day Minnesota 2024 launches fan bus trips to Warroad

Hockey Day MN fan bus
Hockey Day MN fan bus(HDMN Committee)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WARROAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Hockey Day Minnesota 2024 Local Organization Committee has announced fan bus options to Warroad to attend Hockey Day in January.

Picking up fans from all across the state, you can travel in the comfort of a motorcoach bus to The Hockey Day Village on the Warroad football complex.

Single-day trip options only departs from Moorhead, Fargo, or Grand Forks on Saturday, January 27 at 6 a.m. Pickup will be at the SCHEELS parking lots and costs $175 per person, plus fees.

Three-day weekend trip options only departs from two locations on January 25: the St. Cloud SCHEELS parking lot and the Eagan Marvin Windows office. This trip includes a two-night stay in Bemidji, as well as tickets to a Bemidji State Women’s D1 hockey game. Double occupancy is required, and costs $375 plus fees. The bus returns on January 28.

The bus for both packages will also include swag, games, and prizes enroute to Warroad.

Directors of this event want to remind you to bring your own warm, winter wear as outdoor temperatures in the past have ranged from 20 above zero, to 20 below zero.

Tickets are on sale now at www.hockeydaymn.com/tickets and the Hockey Day schedule of events can be found here.

