FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Friday Wintry Mix & Slick Travel Into Weekend

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The chance of some wintry mix increases through the late afternoon from north to south as it fills in and before changing over to all snow late and into Saturday morning. This could once again ice up roads heading into the weekend of busy holiday shopping and potentially some traveling ahead of Christmas. For this reason, we have called for a First Alert Weather Day. We will keep you updated here, on-air, and on your VNL weather app. Unlike last week, this system is in association with an area of Low pressure as opposed to a cold front. This is means much less wind and blowing snow than last week’s snow. A couple of inches of snow are possible in the southern Valley, though how much melts initially will ultimately influence totals. All-in-all, not much snowfall, and it will be melting in the coming days.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THIS WEEKEND: After snow exits through Saturday morning, temperatures will be recovering into the 30s in most areas with not a lot of wind once the snow moves out. Sunday will be a little breezier, but the risk of any blowing or drifting snow is quite low due to a decent “crust” expected to form over our current snowpack (re-freezing creates a harder, solid snowpack)

NEXT WEEK: Staying “warm” and dry! Sunny Monday with highs in the 20s and 30s will be followed by warmer highs for most of the rest of the week. A little breezy on our warmest day Tuesday. Otherwise fairly quiet. The Winter Solstice arrives on Thursday and temperatures will be unseasonably warm!

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: While it’s still a ways out, we have your First Alert to Christmas weather! Saturday (Dec. 23rd) could potentially be the start of a bit more of a wintry weekend?! A few of our forecast weather models hint at some wintry mix along with mild temperatures in the 30s. There is a possibility that wintry weather could last into Christmas Day. We want to emphasize that it’s still a long ways out in terms of forecasting! A lot can change, but we will keep you up to date right here and on-air as well as on your VNL weather app.

FARGO FORECAST:

Saturday: Snow exits early. Partly cloudy afternoon. Low: 31 High: 36

Sunday: Breezy. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 27 High: 35

Monday: Mostly sunny. Low: 14 High: 33

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably mild. Breezy. Low: 26 High: 40

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Low: 23 High: 32

Thursday: Winter Solstice! Low: 25. High: 36

Friday: Another mild day. Low: 29 High: 39

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.