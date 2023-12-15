Female high school mechanic proves passion knows no gender

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In just the last 100 years, women have made strides in the workforce.

In 1938, they earned the right to the same minimum wage as men. In 1971, businesses were no longer allowed to discriminate against women with children. As recently as 2013, the ban against women in military combat positions was removed.

Even still today, certain industries remain male-dominated. But one Bismarck high school girl is proving there’s no speed bump too big on the road to success.

In a world where the roar of engines echoes, Brynn Wimmers has found her place.

At just 17, she’s breaking the mold as a high school girl working alongside seasoned mechanics in a male-dominated shop.

“The thing that kind of sparked my interest with blue-collar industries is that I’m not a big desk student. So, I have a really hard time sitting down at a desk and focusing and doing paperwork,” said Wimmers.

Winter is in full swing, and for Wimmers and her crew, it’s one of the busiest seasons. Cold temperatures mean more people turning up for tune-ups. And Wimmers is right there, ensuring vehicles run smoothly through the frosty months.

“I’m the person that’s upstairs, under the hood. So, I check all your fluid levels. I check your air filters: both your cabin and your engine air filter. I check your oil level. And then, I’m the one who’s also adding the oil,” said Wimmers.

It’s not always easy.

“Males can be intimidated by a girl coming into it because we definitely bring a different skill set to the table. We have a lot of different attributes and different traits that are sometimes clashing with our male counterparts. The biggest struggle I’ve had is with people going, ‘Oh, they let girls work here?’” said Wimmers.

But the men she works with say they see her value as part of the team.

“It’s a little bit more encouraging for the female guests that come through knowing that it’s not just a bunch of males telling them what to do. There’s females involved, and a male doesn’t have to take care of your vehicle. There’s females out there who can do the job,” said Melvin Taitano. assistant manager at the West Divide Valvoline.

Balancing textbooks and torque wrenches, Wimmers’ dedication not only breaks stereotypes but sets an example for aspiring young people eager to step into unconventional career paths.

As winter’s chill settles in, Wimmers is turning up the heat in the garage, proving that passion knows no gender.

She also said you should consider getting your tires rotated and to check on your coolant, which becomes more water-like in the cold.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.