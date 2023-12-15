Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Police Department releases new numbers at Police Advisory Board meeting

Police Chief David Zibolski speaks to the Police Advisory Board.
Police Chief David Zibolski speaks to the Police Advisory Board.(VNL)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is sharing new information surrounding their Use of Force this year.

As of Dec. 5, they responded to 90,189 calls for service. They say, 5,888 resulted in arrest. 152 of those cases resulted in Use of Force.

Use of Force includes physical force, taser, OC Spray, projectile, K9, or firearms.

135 of the 152 were physical force.

90% of the incidents were found to be within policy, 7% were unfounded and 3% were out of policy.

The next Police Advisory Board meeting will be January 11, 2024.

