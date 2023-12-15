Cooking with Cash Wa
Devils Lake man charged for allegedly stealing farm equipment from farmers co-op

Cendak Cooperative in Leeds, ND.
Cendak Cooperative in Leeds, ND.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEEDS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Devils Lake man is facing two felony charges after allegedly stealing a piece of farm equipment from Cendak Cooperative.

According to North Dakota court records, Lawrence Leo Weber is charged with class B felony theft - $10,000-$50,000, and a class C felony of defacing, destroying or altering serial numbers on farm machinery.

Court documents say the manager of Cendak Cooperative in Leeds, ND reported theft of a Brandt 5000 EX Grain Evacuator in the spring of 2020. The grain vac was usually stored at the elevator and is rented out to local farmers; however, the manager had no record of of the equipment being rented out.

In April of 2023, a co-op employee noticed Lawrence Weber was having an auction of farm equipment and one of the items listed for sale was a grain evacuator that appeared to be the same one stolen from the elevator.

The equipment was inspected and it was discovered that the serial number plate had been removed. The grain evacuator still had a serial number stamped into the metal, which matched the serial number from Cendak’s stolen equipment, court documents state.

A search warrant was executed and the Towner County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the grain evacuator was the same one stolen from Cendak. The equipment was seized and towed to the sheriff’s office.

Officials allege Weber stole the grain evacuator and attempted to sell it after the serial number was removed or defaced.

Lawrence Weber of Devils Lake was charged in Towner County Court on December 13, 2023. As of this publication, there is no record of him being arrested or booked into jail.

