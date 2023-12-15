Cooking with Cash Wa
2 men seriously injured after crash on I-29

(KTTC)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men have serious injuries after a crash on I-29. It happened Thursday at 5:43 PM near mile marker 136-- approximately 2 miles south of Grand Forks.

Highway Patrol says a GMC Acadia driven by an 81-year-old man from Devils Lake and a Dodge Durango driven by a 54-year-old man from Thompson were southbound on Interstate 29 in the left lane. For an unknown reason, the GMC was traveling well below the posted speed limit. The Dodge struck the rear-end of the GMC.

The GMC came to rest in the median. The Dodge came to rest across both southbound lanes of the interstate.

Both drivers were transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. North Dakota Highway Patrol, Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Forks Police Department, Thompson Fire & Rescue, and Altru Ambulance Service were involved.

