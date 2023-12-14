Cooking with Cash Wa
Two arrested in Nelson County after high-speed chase

The chase reached speeds of up to 100 mph.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST
NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are behind bars after a high-speed chase in Nelson County late Wednesday night.

Authorities received a call around 11 p.m. about a reckless driver on Hwy 2 in the Larimore area. They say the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Fargo.

The vehicle entered Nelson County, where authorities tried to pull the driver over. However, the driver took off, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph.

Authorities were able to stop the driver with stop sticks. They arrested 28-year-old Claude Joseph Black of St. Michael and 34-year-old Sherilyn June Lohnes of Tokio.

