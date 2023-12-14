Cooking with Cash Wa
Top baby names at Sanford Health in 2023

Newborn baby
Newborn baby(OYS)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the third year in a row, Oliver topped the list as the most popular name for baby boys born at Sanford Health in 2023. For girls, Charlotte made the list as the most popular baby name born at Sanford in 2023. Charlotte did not make the list in 2022, but was the third most popular baby name for girls in 2021.

Clinching the second-place spot for most popular boy names is Henry, while Evelyn came in second for girl names, moving up one spot from number three in 2022.

Moving up two spots from 2022 in the boys category, William moved to the number three spot for boys, tying with Hudson, while Nora came in third for girls.

The top five 2023 baby names at Sanford Health

Boys:

1. Oliver

2. Henry

3. William, Hudson (tied)

5. Grayson

6. Theodore, Liam (tied)

Girls:

1. Charlotte

2. Evelyn

3. Nora

4. Amelia

5. Ava

Sanford Health has delivered more than 9,000 babies in 2023, with July being the month with the highest number of deliveries.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

