Three felony charges for Walsh Co. man after domestic incident

Bart Plutowski
Bart Plutowski(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDOCH, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Walsh County man is facing three felony charges after a domestic situation in rural Ardoch.

Police arrested Bart Plutowski on Dec. 12, at around 7:10 pm, after they spoke with two victims.

Court records say, the victim told told officers they were arguing with Plutowski about food. Shortly after, Plutowski allegedly started yelling and pointed a pistol at their temple and pulled the trigger. Plutowski is said to have then put the pistol under the victim’s chin, pulling the trigger two more times.

Court documents show, Plutowski told the victim the gun was unloaded. After, he loaded it with one bullet, spinning the cylinder fast and closing it. He allegedly told the victim, “Let’s play Russian Rolette.”

The victim told officers, at one point, Plutowski grabbed a rifle and fired a round into the ceiling. The second victim was upstairs at the time.

When officers spoke with Plutowski, he allegedly admitted to the accusations. He’s in the Walsh County Jail on charges of Felony Terrorizing, Felony Domestic Assault-Aggravated Assault, and Felony Reckless Endangerment.

Plutoski will have his first hearing on Dec. 14 at 10 am.

