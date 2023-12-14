Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

‘They should never be forgotten:’ Childhood friend of unclaimed veteran serves as pallbearer

Childhood friend of unclaimed veteran volunteers to be pallbearer.
By Kjersti Maday
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

On December 11, the Cass County Veterans Services Office put out a call to the public looking for volunteers to be pallbearers for unclaimed veteran, Vernon Gutenkunst. We shared that information in a previous story you can find, here.

Gutenkunst was living at a long-term care facility in Valley City when he died. Jim Holben was acting as his guardian there.

“As I got to know him, I found out he was a veteran,” says Holben.

So Holben made arrangements for Gutenkunst to be laid to rest at the Fargo National Cemetery.

Leo Greff says he was was watching our Valley News Live broadcast and recognized the name from his hometown of Mott, N.D. So Greff reached out to Sgt. Marvin Nicklay.

“We all lose touch of each other, we move hundreds of miles apart,” says Greff.

Greff says, “They called me early this morning and said, ‘Leo, would you be a pallbearer for Vernon?’ And I had tears in my eyes because I’m so honored, this is a giant honor for me.”

He drove from Fergus Falls to the Fargo to fulfill his duty.

The Fargo Memorial Honor Guard gave a 21-gun salute and played “Taps” during the service.

Honor Guard member, Lisa Folstad says, “I just think we owe all of these veterans the decency to be laid to rest if their family can’t be there that we can provide that.”

Folstad was able to track down Gutenkunst’s only remaining family, to give them some closure.

“I know his brother and sister couldn’t be here, and I don’t know the reasoning, but at least they know where their loved one is now,” says Folstad.

However, for Greff, Gutenkunst’s funeral represents more than just one man.

“No veteran should ever be alone in their death or when they get buried. They should never be forgotten,” says Greff.

Folstad says since the Fargo National Cemetary opened in 2019 they’ve had roughly 10 or 11 “unclaimed veterans” funeral services and she hopes in the future, they can help families reconnect before veterans pass away.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo National Veterans Cemetery
Pallbearers wanted for unclaimed veteran’s funeral
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023
Steven Zaiser, 72
UPDATE: Missing man with dementia, former lawmaker, is located
FILE - A 4-year-old is among the multiple people who were bitten by a coyote over the weekend...
4-year-old child among multiple people bitten by coyote
Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Newly unsealed search warrants reveal possible motive in Kingsbury murder

Latest News

Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
Altony's, Moorhead Italian Café, says their business is struggling
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
Dry conditions increase potential for wildfires
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
TSA urges passengers to pack unwrapped gifts, arrive early when departing North Dakota airports this holiday season
Altony's Italian Café
Altony's, Moorhead Italian Café, says their business is struggling
The Commission has until December 31 to make their final decision.
A closer look at each of Minnesota’s three flag finalists