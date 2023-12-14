‘They should never be forgotten:’ Childhood friend of unclaimed veteran serves as pallbearer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

On December 11, the Cass County Veterans Services Office put out a call to the public looking for volunteers to be pallbearers for unclaimed veteran, Vernon Gutenkunst. We shared that information in a previous story you can find, here.

Gutenkunst was living at a long-term care facility in Valley City when he died. Jim Holben was acting as his guardian there.

“As I got to know him, I found out he was a veteran,” says Holben.

So Holben made arrangements for Gutenkunst to be laid to rest at the Fargo National Cemetery.

Leo Greff says he was was watching our Valley News Live broadcast and recognized the name from his hometown of Mott, N.D. So Greff reached out to Sgt. Marvin Nicklay.

“We all lose touch of each other, we move hundreds of miles apart,” says Greff.

Greff says, “They called me early this morning and said, ‘Leo, would you be a pallbearer for Vernon?’ And I had tears in my eyes because I’m so honored, this is a giant honor for me.”

He drove from Fergus Falls to the Fargo to fulfill his duty.

The Fargo Memorial Honor Guard gave a 21-gun salute and played “Taps” during the service.

Honor Guard member, Lisa Folstad says, “I just think we owe all of these veterans the decency to be laid to rest if their family can’t be there that we can provide that.”

Folstad was able to track down Gutenkunst’s only remaining family, to give them some closure.

“I know his brother and sister couldn’t be here, and I don’t know the reasoning, but at least they know where their loved one is now,” says Folstad.

However, for Greff, Gutenkunst’s funeral represents more than just one man.

“No veteran should ever be alone in their death or when they get buried. They should never be forgotten,” says Greff.

Folstad says since the Fargo National Cemetary opened in 2019 they’ve had roughly 10 or 11 “unclaimed veterans” funeral services and she hopes in the future, they can help families reconnect before veterans pass away.

