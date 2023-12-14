Cooking with Cash Wa
Student reportedly in custody after bringing gun to Moorhead High School

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A student is reportedly in custody after bringing a gun to Moorhead High School on Wednesday.

VNL viewers are reporting this message being sent to families:

Moorhead High School: MHS Students and Families, On Wednesday, December 13, MHSCA administration was made aware of a photo of a weapon that was circulating on social media. Working closely with the School Resource Officer, the student who posted the photo was quickly identified and a threat assessment conducted. The student was removed from the school and immediately taken into custody by the Moorhead Police Department. No threats were made to staff or students. The safety and well being of our students is the first priority of MAPS. All safety protocols were followed which led to a quick, safe and decisive resolution. We are grateful for the strong relationship with MPD and their quick reaction to this incident.

Other viewers are reporting that the gun was a loaded Glock 19, and the student posted several photos throughout the day. This information has not been confirmed by officials. Valley News Live will continue to update this story as we receive details from the school district and police department.

