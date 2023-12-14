Cooking with Cash Wa
Search underway for new Director at Red River Regional Dispatch Center

File photo inside the Red River Regional Dispatch Center
File photo inside the Red River Regional Dispatch Center(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the Red River Regional Dispatch Center (RRRDC) moves forward with a new location and building, it’s now also searching for a new Director to lead the emergency response organization.

Director Mary Phillippi announced her resignation, effective January 1, 2024. The RRRDC board, executive committee and personnel committees are starting the process to look for her replacement.

The position is being advertised locally and nationally, and Phillippi says they are currently reviewing applications, which include both internal and external candidates. The application process will run through January 2.

Phillippi offered to help screen candidates and assist in the hiring process in whatever capacity the board and committees would like her to. Because of the timeline of her departure, the executive committee says they hope to expedite the process as much as possible.

Assistant Director Amanda Glasoe will fill in as the Interim Director when Phillippi leaves; she has been the Assistant Director at RRRDC for 9 years.

The executive committee says they hope to do the first round of interviews in mid-January. Once the finalists are selected, that information will become public.

Mary Phillippi has over 35 years of Public Safety Communications experience and has served as RRRDC Director since April 2015. The Red River Regional Dispatch Center employs 50 full time employees and serves 57 public safety agencies in North Dakota and Minnesota.

