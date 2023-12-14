Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Scientists may have found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women

Scientists believe they've found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women.
Scientists believe they've found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women.(Pexels | Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study may have found the secret to morning sickness.

Researchers said the nausea and vomiting that many women experience early in pregnancy is primarily caused by a single hormone.

According to the study, the amount of GDF15 in a woman’s blood during pregnancy, as well as her exposure to it before becoming pregnant, might dictate how severe her symptoms will be.

More than two-thirds of women experience morning sickness during their first trimester.

Rare cases are life-threatening to both mother and fetus.

The study’s authors say this discovery could help lead to better treatments for severe cases of morning sickness.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathy and Gary Stahl will have to leave their apartment by noon on December 31st.
Fargo family said they’re being asked to leave apartment for reasons unclear to them
Nautical Bowls in West Fargo
Nautical Bowls in West Fargo closes
UPDATE: Student arrested after bringing gun to Moorhead High School
Altony's Italian Café
Altony's, Moorhead Italian Café, says their business is struggling
Eleanore Halvorson
Minnesota woman missing for more than one month

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023,...
Michigan court rejects challenges to Trump’s spot on 2024 primary ballot
The Los Angeles Zoo shared the news that a male ocelot kitten was born at the park earlier...
‘He’s brave and curious’: Zoo reveals new baby ocelot kitten
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
Nonprofit spreads kindness, feeds families in Minnesota and North Dakota - December 13
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to media after a Senate Democratic...
Congress departs without a deal on Ukraine aid and border security, but Senate will work next week
A woman carrying a shopping bag passes Macy's department store in Herald Square, Monday, Dec....
Retail sales rise 0.3% in November as Americans hit gas rather than brakes on spending