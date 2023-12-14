Researchers continue investigating new dog respiratory illness

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Researchers are trying to determine what’s causing the new illness.

Dr. Heidi Pecoraro, North Dakota State University Veterinary Lab director, said it spreads fairly quickly in places where there are multiple dogs. She said owners should talk with their vets and dog boarders to determine what’s best for their pets.

Dr. Pecoraro said an alternative is to hire a pet sitter to watch your dog at home while you’re away.

She encourages vets to keep sending in any cases of respiratory illness to the state diagnostic lab, as the ones they’ve received so far have been extremely helpful.

