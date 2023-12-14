Near-Record December Warmth Again Today

THURSDAY: After waking up to above-average morning lows in the 20s, we are in for a nice warm up again! Sunshine will persist into the afternoon hours along with a southwest wind. High temperatures will be in the 40s for most but again cooler where there is sufficient snow on the ground. Warmest south with little snow on the ground. Later in the day, clouds begin to increase in advance of our First Alert Weather Day for Friday

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The first part of Friday is looking relatively quiet though a few rain showers will be developing. The chance of some wintry mix increases by the late afternoon or evening before changing over to all snow late and into Saturday morning. This could once again ice up roads heading into the weekend of busy holiday shopping and potentially some traveling ahead of Christmas. For this reason, we have called for a First Alert Weather Day. We will keep you updated here, on-air, and on your VNL weather app. Unlike last week, this system is in association with an area of Low pressure as opposed to a cold front. This is means much less wind and blowing snow than last week’s snow.

WEEKEND: After snow exits through Saturday morning, temperatures will be recovering into the 30s in most areas with not a lot of wind once the snow moves out.

NEXT WEEK: Staying “warm” and dry! Our chances for a White Christmas, especially in the southern Valley are not too promising as of now. A lot can change in the days leading up to Christmas day! Reminder, a White Christmas is defined as having 1″ or more snow on the ground Christmas Day.

FARGO FORECAST:

Thursday: Warm mid-December day with increasing clouds and blustery south wind. Low: 28 High: 44

Friday: Cloudier and a bit cooler. PM mix/snow. Low: 33 High: 38

Saturday: Snow exits early. Partly cloudy. Low: 28 High: 37

Sunday: Breezy. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 27 High: 38

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 17 High: 36

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably mild. Low: 26 High: 40

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Low: 27 High: 35

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.