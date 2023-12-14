Cooking with Cash Wa
Minnesota woman missing for more than one month

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Itasca County, MN are searching for a woman reported missing for more than one month.

45-year-old Eleanore Halverson was reportedly last seen on Nov. 4 in the town of Northome, just northeast of Bemidji, MN.

Halverson is described as about 5′4″, 100 lbs with brown hair and a pierced nose (pictured above). She has a tattoo on her left arm.

Police say Halverson was last seen traveling with Gene Carter. Authorities say he drives a light brown early 2000s model Toyota Camry with unknown license plates.

If you have any information on where Halverson or Carter could be, you’re urged to call police.

