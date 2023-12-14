Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Michigan court rejects challenges to Trump’s spot on 2024 primary ballot

Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023,...
Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Coralville, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals said Thursday it won’t stop former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s 2024 Republican primary ballot, turning aside challenges from critics who argue that his role in the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol disqualifies him.

The court affirmed two lower court rulings without determining whether Trump falls under the insurrection clause in the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

“Who to place on the primary ballot is determined by the political parties and the individual candidates,” the appeals court said in a 3-0 opinion, citing Michigan law.

The court further said Trump’s possible spot on a general election ballot was not ripe for consideration.

The two-sentence clause in the 14th Amendment has been used only a handful of times since the years after the Civil War. It’s likely that one of the lawsuits challenging Trump eventually will be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has never ruled on the insurrection clause.

The Michigan court decision was similar to one from the Minnesota Supreme Court, which said Trump could stay on that state’s primary ballot there because the election is a party-run contest.

In one of the Michigan lawsuits, the anti-Trump plaintiffs included Bob LaBrant, a longtime Republican who was a lawyer and political strategist for decades at the state Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathy and Gary Stahl will have to leave their apartment by noon on December 31st.
Fargo family said they’re being asked to leave apartment for reasons unclear to them
Nautical Bowls in West Fargo
Nautical Bowls in West Fargo closes
UPDATE: Student arrested after bringing gun to Moorhead High School
Altony's Italian Café
Altony's, Moorhead Italian Café, says their business is struggling
Eleanore Halvorson
Minnesota woman missing for more than one month

Latest News

The Los Angeles Zoo shared the news that a male ocelot kitten was born at the park earlier...
‘He’s brave and curious’: Zoo reveals new baby ocelot kitten
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
Nonprofit spreads kindness, feeds families in Minnesota and North Dakota - December 13
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to media after a Senate Democratic...
Congress departs without a deal on Ukraine aid and border security, but Senate will work next week
A woman carrying a shopping bag passes Macy's department store in Herald Square, Monday, Dec....
Retail sales rise 0.3% in November as Americans hit gas rather than brakes on spending