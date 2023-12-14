Cooking with Cash Wa
Man faces assault and child neglect charges in Cavalier County

Steven Rocky Cabrera
Steven Rocky Cabrera(Pembina County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LANGDON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is facing charges in Cavalier County for allegedly strangling a woman who was holding a toddler.

Steven Rocky Cabrera is charged with aggravated assault and child neglect after the police were called to a home in Langdon on Monday, December 11.

According to court documents, the victim told officers that Cabrera choked her while she was holding a two-year-old child. Officers on scene say the victim had red marks on her neck consistent with strangulation and Cabrera had scratches on his chest.

Cabrera was booked into the Pembina County Jail. He can be released by posting $500 cash, but is ordered to have no contact with the woman or the child involved.

