Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Lottery ticket worth $44 million expires without anyone claiming the prize

A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million expired Monday.
A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million expired Monday.(CNN, WINK via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Gray News) – Someone just missed out on millions of dollars.

A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million expired Monday.

State lottery officials say the Florida Lotto Quick Pick ticket was purchased at a Sunoco Express gas station in Kissimmee for the June 14 drawing.

The winning numbers were 9, 13, 15, 46, 51 and 52.

In Florida, winnings must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

No one claimed the prize by its Dec. 11 expiration date, so 80% of the money will go to the Education Enhancement Trust Fund, and 20% will be returned to the lottery pool for future prizes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathy and Gary Stahl will have to leave their apartment by noon on December 31st.
Fargo family said they’re being asked to leave apartment for reasons unclear to them
Nautical Bowls in West Fargo
Nautical Bowls in West Fargo closes
UPDATE: Student arrested after bringing gun to Moorhead High School
Altony's Italian Café
Altony's, Moorhead Italian Café, says their business is struggling
Eleanore Halvorson
Minnesota woman missing for more than one month

Latest News

Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
Nonprofit spreads kindness, feeds families in Minnesota and North Dakota - December 13
Two arrested in Nelson County after high-speed chase
Minority Leader Jeffries Looks Back on 2023
Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later