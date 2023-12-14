Langdon man facing charges of possessing child pornography

LANGDON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Langdon, ND man is in jail after authorities say he was discovered to be in possession of child pornography.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant on December 13 at an apartment at 1724 6th Street in Langdon. Jerami Jay Leno was interviewed and later arrested for possession of certain materials prohibited.

According to court documents, Leno provided passwords for cell phones located during the search, and passwords for a secure file folder on his phone, which agents located several videos of child pornography.

Court documents say five videos were found, which showed girls between the ages of 4 and 13 engaged in sexual acts with adult men.

Bond was set at $10,000 cash/surety and Leno is scheduled to appear in court on December 28. Leno is also ordered not to come within 100 feet of a school and to not have contact with anyone under the age of 18.

