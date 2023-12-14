Jury trial in Kingsbury case could happen in fall.

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Adam Fravel, the man accused of killing Madeline Kingsbury appeared in court Thursday for his pre-trial Omnibus hearing.

Kingsbury went missing March 31 from Winona, her remains were found north of Mabel on June 7.

Fravel is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

During the hearing it was announced both the prosecution and defense are looking at a fall date for a criminal trial.

All pre-trial motions must be submitted by January 19. The defense obtained more than 1,800 pages of the grand jury transcript that indicted Fravel with the first-degree murder charges.

According to Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman, the transcript has been tightly controlled. Fravel’s attorney Zach Bauer is working to obtain a copy for Fravel to review in custody.

In attendance for Fravel, were his mom, dad, sister and brother. In support of Kingsbury, her mom, dad, stepmom, sister and other friends attended the hearing.

“We miss her but we’re not going to get through this without her. She’s here, she here through all of us,” close friend Katie Kolka said.

Those close to the Kingsbury’s said seeing Fravel made their stomach sink. Newly unsealed documents are sharing that money could be the motive behind her murder.

“The investigator connected some of the dots that we hadn’t necessarily looked at from that perspective completely, but it all seems to make sense,” father David Kingsbury explained.

The Fravel family has defended their son and brother. They were also in attendance but did not share any thoughts with KTTC.

Next in the case, attorneys will fine turn their arguments and review evidence. According to David Kingsbury, some evidence has yet to come in.

“Taking the time to do this right is very important. As much as we would like it to be over, believe me we would really like it to be over. We’re willing to go the distance for as long as it takes for justice for Madeline,” David Kingsbury explained.

As of Thursday afternoon, Fravel’s next court appearance will be March 19 and 20, and April 30 for contested Omnibus hearings.

Jury trial in Kingsbury case could happen in fall.

