Increased demand for psychologists strains both practitioners and patients

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Patients are having trouble getting appointments with psychologists.

The American Psychological Association found that over half of the psychologists they surveyed during 2023 said their patients’ symptoms were more severe than in previous years.

Nearly 40 percent said they’d also had an increase in patients.

One of the APA’s biggest concerns is that the worsening of patients’ symptoms combined with the patient increase could lead to longer wait times for people hoping to see a psychologist.

Nearly 60 percent of those surveyed said they didn’t have openings available for new patients.

Dr. Alexandra Kohlhase, a psychologist at Essentia Health, said she’s seen more severe symptoms in patients along with an increase in appointments.

“One of the things that has become much more prevalent is suicidality period, but especially in young people. We’re hearing of that happening more and more with kids and teenagers. I think there’s a huge kind of compassion fatigue element to that where that can be hard to leave at work,” Dr. Kohlhase said.

Dr. Kohlhase said the financial strain of the pandemic also likely kept students who wanted to become psychologists from pursuing that career.

“The biggest problem is that people might lose motivation. When they’re dealing with depression, they might have a day where they feel like, ‘Okay, I’m going to do this. I’m going to schedule an appointment.’ They really have probably been procrastinating for a while, and now they want to strike while the iron’s hot, but they find out it’s going to be a couple of months, and they might lose momentum,” said Rebecca Woolsey, a psychiatric nurse practitioner at Archway Mental Health Services.

Woolsey said one of the best things patients can do is to be persistent about getting an appointment. She said nearly every day she has a patient cancel an appointment, and those spots can be filled.

Dr. Kohlhase said finding alternative mental health services like counseling can be a good option as well. She said many counselors have years of experience and can provide quality care.

