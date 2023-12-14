Cooking with Cash Wa
Ian Cramer now facing murder charge in death of deputy

Ian Cramer, 42, Bismarck
Ian Cramer, 42, Bismarck(Mercer County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Charges have been upgraded for a man who is accused in the death of a North Dakota Sheriff’s Deputy.

Ian Cramer, 42, was originally charged with manslaughter, but is now charged in Mercer County with homicide while fleeing a peace officer. Other charges against Cramer include fleeing a peace officer, preventing arrest, reckless endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the Bismarck Police Department received a report of a stolen SUV being driven by Cramer on Wednesday, December 6. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office located Cramer and the SUV near Hazen. When law enforcement approached Cramer, they say he drove off, and they followed in pursuit.

The Highway Patrol says Cramer crashed head-on into an unoccupied Mercer County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle that was parked on a roadside approach with emergency lights on. Deputy Paul Martin was standing outside the vehicle and died after the impact from Cramer’s vehicle pushed the patrol vehicle into him.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 53-year-old Paul Martin was an 18-year veteran with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and is survived by his wife, three children and grandchildren. Martin was laid to rest on December 13.

Bond was set at $500,000 cash for Cramer at a court appearance on December 8. The judge also ordered a mental health evaluation. According to court records, he will be back in court on December 18. Ian Cramer is the son of U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer.

